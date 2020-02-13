5 of family killed by relative over monetary dispute, says Delhi Police

New Delhi: A 26-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing five members of a family, including three children, over a monetary dispute in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura.



Police said that the accused was one of the family members of the deceased. Police identified the accused as Prabhu Nath, resident of Bhajanpura. He worked as an agent of some moneylender for collection of interest amount.

Joint Commissioner of Police (East) Alok Kumar said that Prabhu had borrowed Rs 30,000 from Shambhu Chaudhary (deceased). The murders were a fallout of a dispute related to that money. Decomposed bodies of an e-rickshaw driver, his wife and three children were found inside their rented house in the Bhajanpura area under mysterious circumstances Wednesday morning, police said. They were identified as Shambhu Chaudhary (43), his wife Sunita (37) and their children aged (17), (14) and (12).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Ved Prakash Surya said that as disclosed by the accused on the day of the incident, at about 3:36 pm, when he came to the house of deceased family, Sunita was alone at the house and an altercation between them took place on the issue of returning Rs 30,000.

"The accused got agitated and throttled the neck of deceased Sunita and hit her on the head by iron rod thereby causing her death.

Thereafter, the daughter of the deceased came back to the house from tuition. She was also murdered by him," Surya said.

Thereafter, he killed both his sons when they returned home in the evening in the same manner when they returned after completing their school. He locked the house from outside and went away.

Police said that he approached deceased Shambhu and both had consumed liquor somewhere in Bhajanpura.

While drinking, he came back to the place of the incident for a while and unlocked the house. Thereafter he again went to the place where they were consuming liquor. He brought back Shambhu to his house.

"When Shambhu entered his house and was checking for the reasons of darkness inside the house meanwhile Prabhu Nath attacked him on his head from that iron rod causing his instant death," police said.

Accused Prabhu Nath left the place of incident secretly after locking the house from the outside. The key of the lock has been recovered from the possession of the accused Prabhu Nath.