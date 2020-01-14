5 men trespass house during Lohri celebrations in Gurugram, open fire; one arrested

Gurugram: What was meant to be a moment of celebration turned out to be a night of horror for the Vatsa family after five men barged into their house and began firing indiscriminately when confronted.



The incident resulted in three persons sustaining gunshot wounds. All three at present have been admitted to the hospital where they are receiving treatment. By evening the Gurugram police arrested one person involved in the crime.

The one arrested has been identified as 28-year-old Jai Narayan. Belonging from Satna in Madhya Pradesh, he has been involved in the incidents of burglary and has gone to jail four times before.

According to the complainant Ajay Vatsa, the incident occurred at around 11:00 pm when he along with his family, friends, and neighbours over 55 in numbers were celebrating Lohri in their house in Sector-40.

During the time of celebration, five men came in the white Scorpio and became a part of the celebrations. The police have been able to also get hold of the SUV with the arrest of Jai Narayan.

They even asked the photographer at the event to click their photographs. At this time Vinay Vatsa who is the brother of Ajay confronted the men and asked them to reveal their identity on which they began to escape from the party.

When Vinay tried to get hold of one of the persons suddenly one of his colleagues fired gunshots at Vinay that hit his right shoulder.

Realising that they were being outnumbered by the large gathering at the party they then began firing indiscriminately which resulted in two persons identified as Pawan Chopra and Ankur Gaur sustaining injuries on their legs.

Taking advantage of the chaos at the event the five men were successful in escaping from the spot. The Gurugram police has registered the case under relevant sections.

"We have been able to make one arrest in the case and we will soon be able to make other arrests in the case. The men involved in the crime have a criminal record," said Inspector Rajiv Deswal DCP (crime) Gurugram.