5-member panel to monitor implementation of sexual harassment at workplace law

new delhi: The Delhi government will soon constitute a five-member panel to monitor the implementation of and overview the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act of 2013, according to Women and Child Development Minister Gopal Rai, who added that the committee would include government officials, people from several NGOs and members of the civil

society.

Rai had recently chaired a review meeting on the implementation of the legislation meant to prevent sexual harassment of women at workplaces, where the WCD Minister directed senior officials to convene a meeting with heads of departments as part of the phase of monitoring the implementation of the legislation in their respective workplaces.

The WCD department has also directed officials to ensure the issuance of advertisements, in the form of display and text notices, for creating awareness among citizens along with all government and private sector entities on the provisions, facilitation and penalty clauses of the Act.

All District Magistrates have also been instructed to form a local committee, as a statutory requirement under the Act.