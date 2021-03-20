5 killed in 2 road accidents along Yamuna Expressway

Greater Noida: Five people including a couple were killed while four others were injured in two separate road accidents along the 165-kilometre long Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Friday. These two incidents have again highlighted sheer negligence in installing safety measures as one of the two accidents, which claimed the lives of four persons, could have been averted if crash barriers were put in place.

The tragic incident that took place in Rabupura area of Greater Noida and claimed the lives of four people occurred after a mini truck, which was loaded with fruits, garlic and onion, lost control when one of its tyres burst and it plunged over to the other side of the expressway. These lives could have been saved if the accident spot had crash barriers that stop vehicles from going to the other side of the road.

According to police, a Maruti Brezza carrying five passengers rammed into the mini truck, which had crashed onto the wrong side, killing four people while one other has been left with critical injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Nitin Sharma, his wife Urvashi, Usha Sharma and a 12-year-old minor boy. Another passenger of the car, Satish Chaudhary was critically injured in the mishap and he has been admitted at Intense Care Unit (ICU) of the Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida.

"All the victims are natives of Satghara colony in Mathura and were going to a hospital in Delhi to see a doctor for one of the deceased women. The victims were taken to Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida where four persons were declared dead on arrival while the injured has been admitted at ICU.

"As of now, we have not received any complaint into the matter while the body of deceased have been sent for post -mortem and further proceedings into the case are underway," said a senior police officer of Rabupura police station.

The other incident took place in Dankaur area of Greater Noida after a truck and tractor collided into each other while travelling towards Agra from Noida.

Four people were injured in the incident while the truck driver identified as Nahar Singh, a native of Mathura district has died in the incident and the injured have been admitted at a private hospital in Greater Noida.

Meanwhile, the work for the installation of crash barriers along the expressway is underway in the view of recurring road accidents which have claimed lives of nearly four hundred persons in past three years.