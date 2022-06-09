5, including two juveniles, held for creating ruckus

New Delhi: Yet another incident of clash between two groups was reported from north-west Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Tuesday. The groups allegedly got into a fight and pelted stones at each other during the late night.



Three of the accused were identified as Vishal (18) and Veeru (18), both residents of Lakhi Par in Jahangirpuri, and Zahir (20) from Bhalswa Dairy, they said. According to police, all five accused were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

The three accused men have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended in connection with the incident, she said.

The city police confirmed, "There is no communal angle involved in the incident. A verbal argument had occurred between two local groups of young boys two-three days back and on Tuesday night, one of the groups came in search of another. They were drunk and when they did not find another group, they threw some stones and glasses of three vehicles were damaged. No one was injured in the incident."

"On enquiry, it was found that one Zahir along with his some of his friends came to I Block in search of Sameer and Shoaib for their argument which has taken place two-three days back," a senior cop said.

"A case under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in prosecution of common object), 160 (committing affray) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Mahendra Park police station and an investigation has been taken up," police said.