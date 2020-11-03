5 held for running IPL betting racket

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday said it has arrested five men in connection with allegedly running an IPL betting racket operating out of Sector 5 in Rohini.



On Monday, police received a tip-off about a betting being done on an IPL match between Delhi Capitals and RC Bangalore. Subsequently, information was shared with other officers and a raid was conducted where five men were arrested.



Police recovered 10 mobile phones, 8 diaries, a laptop and a LED TV used in the commission of crime. The accused allegedly claimed that after lockdown they were struggling to earn from their regular business following which they took to betting, police said.

