5 held for duping 27,000 by promising govt jobs

New Delhi: In what has been coined by the Delhi Police as "one of the biggest job frauds ever", its Cyber Cell on Thursday said that it has arrested five men for allegedly cheating as many as 27,000 confirmed victims to the tune of more than Rs 1 crore by collecting their personal information and offering them jobs at a fictitious government entity through bogus websites.



The gang of accused persons reportedly created a fake website called, "SwasthyaAvm Jan Kalyan Sansthan (SAJKS)", under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and offered over 13,000 jobs under categories like Accountant, Upper and Lower Division Clerk, Auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM), Lab Attendant, Ambulance Driver, among others, Anyesh Roy, DCP/CyPad, Special Cell, said.

The fraud came to the fore after a complaint was received from a job aspirant who alleged that he had been cheated by a fake website where he had applied for a job opening and paid a stipulated online fee believing that it was a genuine entity. Following this, a case of cheating and forgery was registered at the Cyber Cell.

Soon, a police team was formed which collected technical details like digital footprints and money trail of the said website, on the basis of which police managed to trace the accused persons to Hisar in Haryana.

Police got to know that the website had defrauded thousands of gullible job seekers and the gang members were siphoning out the money from ATMs in Hisar in Haryana.

"Accordingly one of the gang members, Aman Khatkar, was caught red-handed while drawing money from an ATM from the bank account linked with the websites, in which the money was being transferred from the website's payment gateway," the DCP said, adding that other accused were also apprehended later from parts of Haryana and Delhi.

While Jogender and Sandeep, both software professionals, designed the website, Vishnu and Ramdhari, who used to run an Online Examination Centre which was outsourced for conducting government recruitment tests, manipulated the personal data of the applicants appearing for an exam to later send them targeted messages of job offers in the website, DCP Roy added.

The accused had sent over 15 lakhs SMSs to victims containing the link to their fake websites, www.sajks.org and www.sajks.com, which prompted users to submit their resume and a prescribed fee between Rs 400 to Rs 500. Thus an amount of Rs 1.09 crores was collected by the accused persons through this fraud scheme out of which police have been able to recover Rs 49 lakh.