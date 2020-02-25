5 Delhi Metro stations to be shut after violence
New Delhi: Five Delhi Metro stations in the northeast district of Delhi, where 5 people including a cop were killed on Monday, will remain closed on Tuesday, officials said.
These metro stations - Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar, are on the Pink Line of the Delhi Metro.
Trains on this line are terminated at Welcome Metro station.
According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, these stations will remain shut till the situation in the area improves.
Adequate police personnel have been deployed in the area after 5 people including a cop were killed in the violence that erupted on Monday over the anti citizenship law.
All schools in northeast Delhi will remain closed on Tuesday after violence in the area intensified on Monday.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Have asked Centre to drop contentious clauses from NPR...25 Feb 2020 11:45 AM GMT
Delhi violence Live Updates: Toll climbs to nine, police and...25 Feb 2020 11:45 AM GMT
Display of 'best before date' on non-packaged sweets must...25 Feb 2020 11:40 AM GMT
Railways earned Rs 9000 Cr from ticket cancellation charges,...25 Feb 2020 11:37 AM GMT
Developers need to be responsible, should focus on trust,...25 Feb 2020 11:32 AM GMT