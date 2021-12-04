5 dead, 1 critical after vehicle crashes into divider in Gurugram

New Delhi: Five people lost their lives after their car rammed into a divider at Garhi Harsaru area of Gurugram. One more person who was travelling with the deceased is critical and battling for his life at a private hospital in Gurugram.



The accident took place at at around 1:00 am on Friday when six people were returning from a wedding function in a Maruti Swift. The deceased have been identified as Jeevan, Jagveer, Prince, Sagar and Riaz. The person who is presently receiving treatment has been identified as Hardik.

According to police, all six were friends and were working as lab attendants in a private hospital in Gurugram. In the wee hours of Friday, the friends were returning to Gurugram after attending a wedding function in Mahendragarh. When they reached Garhi Harsaru area, the vehicle hit the roadside bricks. As the vehicle was driven at a very high speed, it lost its control and hit the divider and landed upside-down.

"We have registered a case and the investigation is on. We are in the process of conducting post-mortem on the bodies. We are hoping that the sixth person who is seriously injured in the incident recovers," an official from Gurugram Police said.