5 children, 40-year-old woman killed in Gzb fire
"Preliminary investigations showed that short circuit at a plug socket inside the room triggered the flames which spread to the LED TV and fridge kept nearby. The room was filled with smoke and all those present inside fell unconscious and failed to escape. No other room of the house was affected in the fire," said Sharma.
Meanwhile, there were inconsistencies in the statements given by the Fire department and electrical safety board as K K Shukla, assistant director of UP electrical safety department, Ghaziabad, said the fire got triggered due to a lighted candle which was placed over a plastic cooler. "Prima facie, it appears that it was totally a non-electrical incident as the electricity connection of the house was disconnected on Sunday morning due to non-payment of the electricity bill worth Rs 32,000," said Shukla. A probe is on to ascertain the exact reason for the fire, he added.
The district administration of Ghaziabad also wrote to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to provide financial help to the family members of the deceased. Police officials said the family had denied post-mortem while their bodies were taken to their native place in Meerut for burial.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Mamata urges political parties, civil society to isolate30 Dec 2019 6:59 PM GMT
At 2.6, Delhi witnesses its coldest Dec day in 119 yrs30 Dec 2019 6:59 PM GMT
Ajit Pawar is deputy CM, Aaditya becomes minister30 Dec 2019 6:56 PM GMT
5 children, 40-yr-old woman killed in Ghaziabad fire30 Dec 2019 6:55 PM GMT
6 dead as car falls into river in Greater Noida due to fog30 Dec 2019 6:55 PM GMT