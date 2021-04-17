4th wave hits cops: Police retreat to lockdown-like guidelines

New Delhi: With over 300 Delhi cops testing positive for Covid-19 in this fourth wave of the pandemic in Delhi, the city police force has started to recede to restricting operational functions — to the extent that it was during the first year of the pandemic. From resorting to video conferencing to increasing the strength of force wherever required and daily health monitoring of all personnel, Delhi Police have directed the force to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves from Covid-19.



According to Delhi Police data, last year, the total infections in city police have touched a figure of 7,603 with the recovery of 7,315 personnel. They have lost 32 of its own personnel while discharging their duties during the pandemic.

In an order, the city police said in view of prevailing circumstances with the rapid spread of COVID-19 cases, being frontline workers, it is imperative on all personnel to discharge their duties on a mission and yet take all precautions to remain safe from the virus. "Various steps were taken last year which may be still relevant," the order read.

As per order, force was told to avoid any official gathering by resorting to video conferencing instead. "Policemen posted in non-field position be shifted to field positions to augment the strength and there should be strategy to keep fresh policemen replenishing the strength of depletion," the order read.

Officers were told to ensure that receiving and sending of documents or papers should be digitally done and they were told to avoid handling papers altogether. Also, summons should be sent or processed digitally.

"There should be exclusive WhatsApp group for policemen and their families and there should be proper arrangements be made for transportation of COVID-19 positive policemen and their family members," the order read. Once again focus was given on arrangement of beds in hospitals and one Special Commissioner of Police was told to coordinate with hospitals for this. Another Special CP was assigned for constant communication with COVID-19 positive policemen to keep a check on their health.

Meanwhile, officers were directed to ensure daily health monitoring register in each police station and unit.

"Aim should be to detect early and manage them at COVID centres unless they were required to be hospitalized," the order read.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has suspended the process to collect dues for pending challans in cash in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases here.