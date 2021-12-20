4th episode: Students pitch business ideas to judges on TV

NEW DELHI: Delhi govt's "Business Blasters" programme aired its fourth episode on Sunday, with students pitching their innovative business ideas to judges — Taniya, co-founder, Suta and Neeraj Gulati, founder, Tod Fod Jod and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.



The first idea on the show stemmed from a personal experience of failing to get a dress stitched on time due to the packed schedules and availability brought on by festive seasons. Presented by Afifa, Gulnaaz, Dhruvi and Asghar, a group of four dynamic students of Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School, Moti Bagh, presented 'Silai Mitr' an app based stitching service that allows the end customer to get clothes stitched from India's best tailors.

Talking about the venture, team lead Afifa said, "Our app provides you with the option to choose from a variety of design catalogues, and get the final delivery well in time. We wish to employ home grown tailors who have the skill but need a platform to show it. We want to provide them with that platform and also serve the needs of our end customer." On being questioned by judges on their expansion plans she added, "We wish to expand our services to men and kids' wear as well.

Suta co-founder Taniya was quite impressed by the idea and said, "This is a simple and effective idea as it solves a challenge that people face on a day-to-day basis, i.e. finding a tailor. With a little bit of a nudge, this can go really big, not only in Delhi but in all of India".