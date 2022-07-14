490 new cases, 3 deaths in a day

New Delhi: Delhi logged 490 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.16 per cent while three more people succumbed to the viral disease in a day, according to data shared by the health department here.

The infection tally in the city has risen to 19,41,905 while the death toll has reached 26,288. The fresh infections were detected out of 15,495 COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago.

Many hospitals in Delhi are reporting a rise in number of patients suffering from Covid-like symptoms such as fever, common cold, cough, and bodyache in the last two weeks, doctors said. Weather could also be a factor, as rains and humidity and fluctuation in temperature can contribute to some health complications, they said.