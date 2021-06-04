487 fresh cases, lowest in over 2.5 months in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 487 fresh Covid cases, the lowest in over two-and-a-half months and 45 fatalities on Thursday, while the positivity rate slumped to 0.61 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. This is the first time the daily death count has gone below the 50-mark since April 11 when the tally was 48.



According to the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi to 24,447.

On March 16, Delhi had recorded 425 cases and on March 17, the daily tally was 536, according to official data.

On Thursday, 487 fresh cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.61 per cent, according to the latest bulletin. The infection rate, which had reached 36 per cent in the last week of April, has come down to below 1 per cent now.

Meanwhile, keeping an eye on the anticipated third wave of the pandemic, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday visited two healthcare project sites.

"To provide Delhi with world-class health infrastructure, a new 1,168 bedded hospital is being constructed by the Delhi government at Siraspur. Visited the site today to inspect the work. The work is advancing at a great pace. Efforts are being made to complete the work on time," he tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "New blocks are being added in Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital by the @ArvindKejriwal Government with advanced facilities. Inspected the remodelling work today. This will increase its existing bed capacity from 300 to 700 beds The transformed hospital will serve Delhiites for many decades".

He also said, "Yesterday Delhi reported 576 positive COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate was 0.78%. For the last three days continuously the positivity rate in Delhi has been under 1%. In this phase of the Covid pandemic, Delhi witnessed over 28,000 cases in 24 hours but now the number of Covid cases is coming down which is a good sign. Before this second phase of the pandemic in Delhi day to day cases used to stay within 200. My appeal to every citizen is that please maintain social distancing, wear a mask all the time and wash your hand from time to time."

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day death count had been spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths, according to official data.

However, the number of cases have shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several days. The number of deaths per day has also been showing a decline in the last couple of days.

The number of active cases decreased to 8,748 on Thursday from 9,364 a day before, according to the bulletin.

The issue of permitting shops to reopen in the national capital after nearly one-and-half-months is likely to come up in the next DDMA meeting this weekend, sources in the Delhi government said on Thursday.

Amid a dip in COVID-19 cases, the demand for reopening shops and markets in a regulated manner has been raised by the traders and people in the city.