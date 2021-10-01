47 cases, 0 deaths; positivity at 0.06%

New Delhi: Delhi on Thursday recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 47 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.



Five fatalities due to the coronavirus infection have been reported this month one each on September 7, September 16 and September 17, and two on September 28, according to official figures.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,087.

On Thursday, 47 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.

On Wednesday, 41 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

On Tuesday, 34 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, and two deaths were recorded.

The number of cumulative cases on Thursday stood at 14,38,868. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

A total of 72,386 tests — 50,425 RT-PCR tests and 21,961 rapid antigen tests — were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

Daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to official figures.

Despite fall in daily cases in the last several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently cautioned

that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real, while he asserted that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.

The number of active cases slightly increased to 400 on Thursday from 392 a day before, the bulletin said.