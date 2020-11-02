46-year-old gym owner arrested for duping man of more than Rs 2 crore

New Delhi: A 46-year-old gym owner was arrested for duping a person of more than Rs 2 crore. Police identified the accused as Rahul Narang. He has done his graduation from the Delhi University and then started his own business. He runs a gym named Olympia in South Delhi and to maintain his lavish lifestyle, he borrowed money from several people based on false



promises.

Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) OP Mishra said that one Harbhej Singh, director of a private company alleged that in August, 2018 one Shefali Narang, one Rahul Narang, one Rachna Narang and one Rajinder Narang approached him to sell their portions of property in Greater Kailash-II. They represented that property is free from all kinds of encumbrances and there is no lien on the property either.

"Under these assurances, the complainant agreed to purchase the property for the total sale consideration of Rs10 crore. Out of Rs 10 crore, he paid an amount of Rs 2.08 crore to the alleged persons," he said. Later on, the complainant came to know that the said property was not free from encumbrances and financial institutions

During investigation, it emerged that Narang attempted to sell the rented property (ground floor) to Singh by concealing the lien. As per officials, the accused misrepresented the complainant by saying that the property is free from all encumbrances whereas he had availed multiple loans from NBFCs on the same property.