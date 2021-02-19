4,500 live cartridges seized; 6 arrested

new delhi: Six people including an employee of a gun house, MBA graduates were arrested for illegal ammunition supply. Around 4,500 cartridges have been recovered from their possession.



Police identified the accused as Ramesh Kumar (46), Deepanshu Mishra (35), Amit Rao (33), Ikram (40), Akram (42) and Manoj Kumar Chauhan (39). "On February 14, Ramesh and Deepanshu were arrested near Outer Ring road. Four thousand illegal cartridges were recovered from both accused. Further, Amit was arrested in Rajasthan. Later during probe, other accused were also nabbed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said Ramesh is working in Ambala gun house since 2018 and earning Rs 10,000 per month as salary. Earlier, he worked in another gun house in Ambala. "Due to low income, he lured Amit (owner of Ambala gun house) to sell cartridges illegally in the grey market so that they could earn quick money," police said. Amit used to purchase cartridges from ammunition company but did not make a proper entry in the record

book.

"Amit did MBA, hotel management and had worked with few reputed hotels," the official said.

Both used to sell these cartridges after illegally siphoning off from ammunition stock at Ambala gun house, at higher rates — Rs 125 per cartridge — to various people including Deepanshu Mishra and other three arrested accused.

Another accused Mishra did his MBA degree in marketing and used to work in a software company in Noida. His father had a gun house in Etawah, UP which was closed after the death of his father in 2015. Deepanshu Mishra used to visit Karnal with his father and there he met Ramesh Kumar. Due to lockdown, he was sacked from the job. He contacted RKumar and asked him to supply cartridges illegally to him for quick money.

Accused Ikram and Akram are real brothers. "As they hail from Western UP where illegal arms and ammunition are status symbols and illegal cartridges are always in good demand, they started procuring cartridges from Ramesh," police said. Chauhan disclosed that he is part of illegal cartridges supply syndicate for the last couple of years.