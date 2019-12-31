45-year-old woman ends life in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: Few hours after a 45-year-old woman went missing from home, her body was found hanging with a tree in Aechhar village of Greater Noida. Locals spotted the body and informed police.



According to police, the deceased has been identified as Sumitra Pal, a native of Sambhal district.

She is survived by four children two daughters and two sons lived separately in their hometown.

Sujeet Upadhyay, Station House Officer of Beta-II police station said that the woman committed suicide by hanging herself with a stole.

"There was no injury mark on the body of deceased. We have not received complaint so far and will be taking actions after the autopsy reports to ascertain the exact cause of death," Upadhyay

added.

Deceased's husband who is a security guard told police that she was under depression over her sour relationship with her children who live separately following which she has committed suicide.

"She has left home on Tuesday morning and we get to know around 11 am that she has committed suicide. There is a dispute between her and children and she wanted to visit them but due to dispute she could not visit," said Girish Pal, deceased's

husband.