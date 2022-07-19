45 cheated on pretext of job: Cops
noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar police has booked three for allegedly duping people on the pretext of getting them a job at Kuwait airport. While the FIR has been registered at Bisrakh police station in Greater Noida, cops said that at least 45 people have been duped in a similar way after which they registered their complaints.
The FIR names Sajid, Abdul Parvez and Israt Ali , all residents of the Bisrakh area in Greater Noida. As per complainant Ishtikhar Ahmed, a native of Amethi district, the mistreats have duped a group of 45 people from Amethi, Barabanki and Faizabad.
"We had all got in contact with the three who had their visa office in Shahberi. These people promised us jobs at the airport. We come from poor families. All of us were given fake visas and we have paid around Rs 40-45,000 each and now their office is shut" the complaint read.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
10 states, one UT record 100% voting; overall turnout 99%18 July 2022 7:59 PM GMT
Make session as productive as possible: PM urges MPs18 July 2022 7:59 PM GMT
Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh dies aged 8218 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
Sikkim Police personnel shoots dead 3 colleagues18 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
12 people killed as Maha-bound bus falls into Narmada18 July 2022 7:53 PM GMT