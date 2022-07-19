45 cheated on pretext of job: Cops

noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar police has booked three for allegedly duping people on the pretext of getting them a job at Kuwait airport. While the FIR has been registered at Bisrakh police station in Greater Noida, cops said that at least 45 people have been duped in a similar way after which they registered their complaints.



The FIR names Sajid, Abdul Parvez and Israt Ali , all residents of the Bisrakh area in Greater Noida. As per complainant Ishtikhar Ahmed, a native of Amethi district, the mistreats have duped a group of 45 people from Amethi, Barabanki and Faizabad.

"We had all got in contact with the three who had their visa office in Shahberi. These people promised us jobs at the airport. We come from poor families. All of us were given fake visas and we have paid around Rs 40-45,000 each and now their office is shut" the complaint read.