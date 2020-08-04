44-year-old woman's savings for kidney surgery stolen from Central Delhi home

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have now started their probe into a case where the money a 44-year-old kidney patient was saving for her surgery was stolen from her home in Central Delhi's Chandni Mahal area, with the complainant suspecting a tutor of the theft, who used to teach the children of the house.



Anjum Bano Rizvi had saved up around Rs 11 lakh for her kidney ailment in her almirah in a room with less movement of family members. Police said Anjum was saving the money for a surgery. "The almirah was kept in a room where there was less movement of family members," she is learnt to have told police officials.

According to investigators probing the case, the complainant had said that one Sameer used to come to their house to teach the children since December 2019 and he often used to go to the room where the almirah was kept under the pretext of using the washroom.

According to the complaint submitted to the police, Anjum said they heard rumours of

Rs 2,000 denominations being banned and in a rush to change the currency they held in that denomination, her children went into the room to get the saved up cash. The FIR in the case said that the family, at this point noticed Rs 6.5 lakh was missing from the money Anjum had saved up for her kidney surgery. The family had then named Sameer as a suspect.

"In December 2019, Sameer had come to the house to have food and it is suspected that he took out the key from the purse and stole the money," she is learnt to have told policemen in her complaint. However, while the woman had filed the police complaint in February, it has taken the Delhi Police over five months to register an FIR in the case. "The money was meant for my treatment. And my health also deteriorated," she said.

Repeated calls to DCP (Central) Sanjay Bhatia to know the status of the case and what took the police so long to register an FIR went unanswered. When asked whether Sameer, the named suspect in the case, had been arrested or questioned by police, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Chandni Mahal police station, declined to comment saying the case was under investigation. However, another senior officer from the district added that no person by the name of Sameer had been arrested by police in this case so far.