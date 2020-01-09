43L consumers benefited from zero power tariff in December

NEW DELHI: In the last December, nearly 43 lakh electricity consumers got zero tariff across Delhi, despite freezing cold, say Discoms officials. Delhi Power Distribution Companies (Discoms) have already send power tariff bills to their consumers of December 2019.



According to Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), 11.21 lakh have benefited from a zero charge for the electricity in December, while in the November, nearly 9.12 lakh households got zero charges. After announcement in August, 2019, in TPDDL areas, nearly 4.90 lakh consumers out of 17.19 lakh consumers availed the first waiver in September 2019.

The TPDDL supplies power only to a quarter of Delhi while the power being supplied by BSES Rajdhan Private Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Private Limited (BYPL).

The Reliance-owned company BRPL and BYPL official claimed that more than 32 lakh households have benefited form a zero power tariff in January.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that "our government will give full subsidy to those consuming up to 200 units of electricity and an almost 50 per cent subsidy to consumers using 201 to 400 units".

Since the AAP came to power in February 2015, the Delhi government has been providing 50 per cent subsidy on power bills. Delhi is the only state to have free electricity up to 200 units.

A TPDDL official asserted that some extent consumers used AC in September but they stopped it for November and December. This means that consumers will get more benefits from waiver schemes.

The Discoms senior official said that in summer those who used up to 200 units of electricity were 35 per cent of total consumers. While in the winters, numbers are expected to increase to 70-75 percent.

The Discom TPDDL is happy from this scheme. The company gets direct subsidy from Delhi government.

The Delhi government will have to spend Rs 1800 crore to Rs 2,000 crore on power subsidy annually, said a Power Department official.

Spokesperson further said that around Rs 2,000 crore has been invested to augment power infrastructures in Delhi. TPDDL claimed that no power cut complaints have come from their customers.