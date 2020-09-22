43 duped of Rs 2 crore by cryptocurrency exchange

new delhi: Over 40 people in Delhi were duped of around Rs 2 crore by a cryptocurrency agency based out of Connaught Place here, following which the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police has begun an investigation into an exchange identified by investors as Pluto Exchange and seven people including the director of the exchange. As per police, the suspects met Joginder Kumar, the complainant, near Connaught Place and told him about a new business of cryptocurrency and that he (one of the suspects) had launched his own cryptocurrency and told the complainant to invest.



According to police, the suspects assured him a fixed return of up to 20 to 30 per cent per month on his (complainant) investment. "The suspect told me he is doing business of crypto trading and crypto mining through his mining company F2poolminin and told me that if he brought more clients to his company he will give me a commission," the complainant is learnt to have told police.

After the meeting, Kumar said he invested Rs 5 lakh but did not receive returns in a month. "I met one Bharat Verma (company official). He told me due to down rates of bitcoin and due to seized accounts, they are unable to give me return through the bank so he told me to wait for few more months," Kumar added.

But after waiting for a long time, when Kumar got nothing in his account, he visited the suspect's office near Connaught Place and found that the office was apparently shifted from India to Dubai. "I found that lots of people like me who invested their money in the company. The director collected approximately Rs 50 crore in the name of the cryptocurrency business," the complainant added.

According to police, Kumar along with 42 other people submitted their complaint at the EOW police station. From the preliminary inquiry conducted so far and the examination of documents submitted by the complainants, it comes to record that more than Rs 2 crore was invested by the 43 complainants in the cryptocurrency scheme operated by proprietors of Pluto Exchange in Connaught Place.