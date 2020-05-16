425 new cases, 473 discharged

New Delhi: The Coronavirus death toll in Delhi has mounted to 123, even as the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the national capital rose to 8,895 on Friday, authorities said.



On Thursday, the city had recorded 472 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike.

In a bulletin issued on Thursday, the Delhi health department said the death toll from the Coronavirus infection has risen to 123. The cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be as COVID-19, as per reports of the Death Audit Committee

on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals, it said.

With 425 fresh cases, the total number of Coronavirus cases in Delhi has mounted to 8,895. The Health Department said 473 patients have recovered in the city in the past 24 hours. Of the total number of deceased patients, 62 were aged 60 and above, accounting for over 50 per cent of the fatalities here.

Thirty-five of them were aged between 50-59 years and 26 were less than 50 years, the bulletin said. As many as 3,518 patients have recovered so far, while there are 5,254 active cases, the Delhi health department said. A total of 1,25,189 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till date, it said.

The total number of Coronavirus positive patients under home isolation stands at 1,643, it said.

The number of containment zones in Delhi has been reduced to 78.

Salaries of many contractual employees of the Delhi State Cancer Institute got deducted while they were in quarantine due to a "software glitch", but the issue has been sorted, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday.