420 fresh cases, one more death in Delhi; positivity rate at 5.25%
New Delhi: Delhi on Monday recorded 420 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 5.25 per cent, while one more person succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the health department here.
With these fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload climbed to 19,37,433 and the death toll increased to 26,272, the health department bulletin said.
The fresh cases on Monday came out of 8,002 tests conducted the previous day, it said.
Delhi had on Sunday reported 648 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.29 per cent while five people had died due to the infection.
On Saturday, it had logged 678 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.98 per cent, and two fatalities.
The city saw 813 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.30 per cent, and three deaths on Friday.
The day before, it had reported 865 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.45 per cent and zero death.
Of the 9,496 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 183 were occupied on Monday, down from 198 a day ago.
Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said.
The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 2,938, down from 3,268 a day ago. As many as 2,348 patients are under home isolation,
it said.
There are 364 containment zones in Delhi, it added.
