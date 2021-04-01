42 arrests made in 7 months using FRS on e-beatbooks

New Delhi: As many as 42 criminals have been arrested so far through the facial recognition system (FRS) of the e-Beatbook feature introduced by the Delhi Police last year which makes use of technology for handling crime and maintaining law and order in the city on the ground-level.



Police added that over 18,000 FRS scans have been conducted by beat staff up till March 23. "It saves a lot of time in screening of suspects at picket or during patrolling," they said.

In a press note issued on Tuesday, the Delhi Police has said that around 11 motor vehicle thieves have been held while 16 vehicles have been recovered using the e-Beatbook feature from as many as 7,881 stolen vehicles and 801 missing mobile searches till March 23.

"e-Beatbook is linked to all existing systems of Delhi Police and provides need-only access to users. ZIPNET (stolen vehicles, missing mobiles), Dossier, CCTNS and ERSS-112 have been connected with the application for quick decision and response in prevention and detection of crime," police said.

Meanwhile, with regard to the surveillance and checking of recorded criminals—mostly bad characters (BC) and those who are out on bail—police said that so far, 8,152 bad characters and 122171 Jail and Bail release criminals have been verified till March 23.

"This tasking and surveillance is monitored by SHOs, ACPs and DCPs through digital dashboards," police said.

Police also stated that as many as 71,936 tenant verifications and 72,647 servant verifications have been conducted through the feature. "All requests and special verification drives are recorded and the data is subsequently synced with CCTNS," Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said, adding that, "If the required address is of Delhi, verification request is automatically forwarded to concerned beat; else an auto generated email is sent to concerned district SP".

The Delhi Police introduced this web-based application on August 15 last year and it covers as many as 178 police stations, 822 divisions and 1752 beats, which are specifically the base-level components of law and order machinery.