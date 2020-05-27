412 new cases take total to 14,465; toll rises to 288

New Delhi: The Coronavirus death toll in Delhi mounted to 288, while 412 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, taking the total in the city to 14,465. The city had recorded the highest spike in fresh cases — 660 — on May 22. On Monday, 635 fresh cases were reported.



Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday assured that the Coronavirus situation is under control and urged the citizens not to panic.

Number of deaths in the city jumped from previous 276 to 288 as 12 more deaths have been added in the list. The report, however, said that the cumulative death figures refer to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be the infection, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals. In Monday's data, death of 25 people was recorded which was second highest in a day while Sunday's data had recorded 30 deaths, highest in a day.

The Delhi government's data said that among the total 14,464 positive cases, only 7,223 cases or 49.95 percent cases are active cases so far. Out of these active cases, 3,770 cases of 52.20 percent patients are at home-isolation after detecting very mild and mild symptoms and advised by the Health Department. These patients have been recuperating at homes under supervision of health staff, as claimed by the government earlier.

In remaining patients, 2,092 are admitted at COVID hospitals, 132 patients at dedicated COVID health centres and 506 at COVID care centres. A total of 185 patients are in ICU while 27 are still at ventilators in various hospitals. LNJP, RGSSH, LHMC, RMLH, SJH and AIIMS (Delhi and Jhajjar) were the leading dedicated Covid-19 hospitals housing the most number of Delhi's positive patients. A total of 591 patients are admitted at LNJP, 522 at both the hospitals of AIIMS, 194 at SJH, 121 at RGSSH and 180 at Max hospital. A total of 4,110 tests were also conducted at various testing centres across the city in a day period and the total number of tests reached 1,78,579 from previous 1,74,469.

As far as recovery rate is concerned, Delhi is still ahead than national average. Since 183 people recovered till Monday midnight total number of recovered patients reached 6,954 in the city. The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is now 48.75 percent from previous 48.08 percent. The national average of recovered patient is 41.60 percent.

To provide assistance to those under home quarantine, the Delhi government on Monday directed all the District Magistrates to appoint nodal officers for ensuring unhindered supply of essential services or items as well as medicines regularly to home isolated people.

In an order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said it has been noticed that in many cases, all the members of a family are under home isolation, and therefore, might be facing difficulties in receiving supply of essential items or services and medicines on time.

In order to resolve the grievances of such persons and their family members and to ensure unhindered supply of essential items and services and medicines, the order issued directions for Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), all District Magistrates, State Surveillance Officer (IDSP), Delhi among others.

It said that all District Magistrates shall appoint a SDM level officer as nodal officer with sufficient number of team members for this purpose. The name and mobile number of the nodal officer shall be shared with SSO, IDSP, who will, in turn, share the contact details of the nodal officers with the persons under home isolation.