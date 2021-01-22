41-year-old man kills self after smashing wife's head, stabbing her multiple times

Ghaziabad: A 41-year-old man allegedly killed his wife by smashing her head with stone and stabbing her multiple times before hanging himself to a tree after an altercation between them in Niwadi area of Ghaziabad on Thursday.



According to police, both have been identified as Manoj Chaudhary (41) and Komal (38), residents of Modinagar area and worked as farmers. The couple got married in 2002 and is survived by two children, daughter Priyanshi (16) and son Vipul (11).

The incident took place on Wednesday when Komal was going to see a doctor along with her husband. While going back to house from hospital, Manoj took her wife in forest on the pretext of seeing a farm land. After reaching a secluded place, Manoj attacked her with a knife. He then smashed her face with a heavy stone and after committing crime, he fled from the spot, leaving the scooter.

Around 6 pm, some locals spotted the body and informed police. Police reached on the spot and sent the body for autopsy and informed the family members.

Dr Iraz Raja, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Ghaziabad said that an FIR has been registered on the basis of a compliant filed by Komal's brother, Harish. "On the basis of complaint, an FIR was lodged against Manoj under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of IPC and investigation is on," the SP said.

Harish told police that Manoj used to beat his sister and around two months ago, Komal also went to her father's house after a fight. "She returned to her husband's house after Manoj gave the family a written assurance that he will not beat Komal again" the officer added.