40K Covaxin doses arrive for 18+ but only as second dose

New Delhi: Delhi received a fresh stock of 40,000 Covaxin doses on Sunday evening for the 18-44 age group and they will be used only for those in this category requiring the second jab, AAP MLA Atishi said.

Issuing the daily vaccination bulletin on Monday, the AAP leader said for the 18-44 segment, Delhi has a stock of 40,840 vaccines, out of which 40,300 are Covaxin.

"The 40,000 Covaxin shots will be used only for those in the 18-44 group who received their first shots in early May and are now eligible for their second dose," Atishi said.

A total of 15,707 vaccines were administered at private hospitals on Sunday. Since it was a Sunday, all the government vaccination centres were closed, she said.

For the 45 plus age segment, Atishi said there were 5,82,830 vaccines available, out of which 5,61,480 are Covishield and 21,350 are Covaxin doses.

A total of 56,67,211 vaccines have been administered in Delhi so far and 12,85,000 people have been fully vaccinated.

Atishi added that to speed up vaccination in the city, especially for the 45 plus age group, the Delhi government will launch 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' campaign.