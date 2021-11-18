'400% reduction in response time after PCR restructuring'

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana reiterated the city police's effort in a 400 percent reduction in response time towards distress calls. During a crime review meeting at police headquarters, Asthana applauded the successful merger and integration of PCR with police stations.



As per the Delhi Police officials, the separation of law and order and investigation duties at police station level, prompt redressal towards distressed calls on 112 Helpline- citizen grievances through the timely conclusion of investigations, and increased availability of officers in police stations for attending to citizen's concerns led to the success.

The officials feel that after the integration of Mobile Patrolling Vehicles (MPV) and PCR vans the police force witnessed a sudden increase in manpower and that helped to operate more swiftly. Further, MPVs can operate through the narrow lanes, and hence, the police personnel can reach out to every corner of the capital city once a call rings. Further, after the integration of PCR with the police stations, the distress calls are being addressed by the Investigating Officers either at the PS or while patrolling. Moreover, beat staff or the staff deployed at the pickets/ patrolling report to their senior officials every half hour.

Since Asthana took charge as the Commissioner of Delhi Police, many initiatives towards better policing have been taken. The move of integration of PCR with Districts was being implemented on September, 1.

The city police chief also emphasized the urgent need for a more thorough impact assessment of crime prevention strategies to make systematic improvements for effective policing.

The supervisory officers were directed to ensure effective coordination between Railway Police, Metro Police, and jurisdictional Police for the prevention and detection of crime on major transportation hubs during the review meeting. Further, the DCPs are asked to put more effort to prevent and detect cases of burglary and house theft.Henceforth, upon reporting of such crimes, the senior officers, as well as crime teams, should immediately visit the crime scene to pick up the leads like fingerprints, CCTV footage, etc., and make all possible efforts to apprehend the accused at the earliest. Tools and technologies such as Online Criminal Dossier System, Facial Recognition, etc., should be extensively used to trace the suspects and apprehend them, the commissioner further said.

District DCPs are further asked to review all pending crime-against-women cases and ensure that charge-sheet in these cases are filed within the mandated period.

The senior officials are also told to provide regular weekly offs to SHOs and other Inspectors posted in Police Stations for a better work environment. Since the winter season has already set in, the police commissioner stressed that there is a greater need for enhanced night patrolling to prevent street crimes, thefts, etc.

The city police chief also rewarded 15 police personnel selected as best Division Officers, Beat Officers, PCR teams & Traffic Cops, who performed outstanding duties during July 2021 for the first time. The selected personnel was rewarded with Commendation Roll and cash rewards (SI-Rs 20,000, ASI-Rs 15,000 and HCs & Cts - Rs 10,000 each) along with memento.