40-yr-old kills self, 3 booked for abetment

ghaziabad: A week after a 40-year-old man killed himself, Ghaziabad police has booked three, including a Delhi Police constable, on charges of abetment of suicide by refusing to return the money to the deceased man at the time of crisis.



The deceased, Rakesh Singh, had a business and also used to lend money to people on finance. Singh had given over Rs 30 lakh as loan to the three accused and had asked them to return it. However, on July 31, he consumed some poisonous substance and died. Police has booked three people identified as Vijay Pal Nagar and his son Mohit, resident of Gautam Budh Nagar and Maninder Dhama, constable with Delhi police.

Rakesh's younger brother Kuldeep, a teacher, said that the accused persons had refused to return the money, when he needed as he had taken loan from his friends to save his business during the pandemic.

"My brother had to shut down his business and took some loan from his friends. On a regular basis, people used to come and demand their money back but Rakesh was not able to pay them. His only hope was to get money from the accused but they always refused and insulted him," said Kuldeep.

As per family members, Rakesh had given a loan of Rs 17 lakh to Vijay in 2017 and whenever Rakesh went to his house for money, he refused. The deceased had also given Rs 14 lakh to Maninder in 2019. Kuldeep further said that the constable had threatened Rakesh saying that if he visited his house for money, he would lodge a fake case against him.

"On July 30, Vijay and his son Mohit called my brother to their home on the pretext of paying back the money. When my brother went to their house, they insulted him while the constable also refused to return the money, following which he went into depression. In the evening, Rakesh consumed some poisonous substance and when we took him to hospital, he died during treatment," added deceased's brother.

Amit Kumar, SHO of Kotwali police station said that on the basis of complaint, an FIR has been registered against three accused.