40 farmhouses in Aravallis served notices for illegal construction

gurugram: The Sohna Municipal Council has served notices to owners of 40 farmhouses in Raisina forest area in the Aravallis over illegal construction. Owners have been given a week's time to respond following which the public agencies in Gurugram will go ahead and demolish these farmhouses.



On February 16, the public agencies in Gurugram had gone ahead and demolished 18 illegal farmhouses in Raisina hills.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had strictly instructed the Gurugram district administration to raze all such illegal structures in June 2020. After a survey for more than six months, the public agencies carried out demolition in February this year.

In April, the district Administration had to reply to NGT on the actions related to such illegal structures. It is however expected to be an onerous task for officials as it is estimated that there are over 430 such farmhouses that have come up in only Raisina forest area.

Other than this, such illegal farmhouses have also come up in Gairatpur, Mangar and Bandhwari.