40 Covid deaths in a day, 27.5K new cases, positivity over 26%

New Delhi: Delhi reported 27,561 fresh Covid cases, the second-highest single-day rise since the beginning of the pandemic, and 40 deaths on Wednesday while the positivity rate rose to 26.22 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.



The deaths recorded are the highest since June 10 last year, when the national capital recorded 44 fatalities. According to the data, the positivity rate is the highest since May 4, when it was at 26.7 per cent.

Wednesday's single-day count of 27,561 cases is the highest since April 20, when the city saw 28,395 infections.

Of the 133 Covid deaths recorded in the first 12 days of January, most were comorbid patients.

Keeping in view the situation, the government on Tuesday issued an advisory asking all hospitals to ensure that patients with comorbidities are duly attended by specialists.

The city currently has 87,445 active Covid cases of which 56,991 are in home isolation.

Significantly, Health Minister Satyendar Jain assured Delhiites on Wednesday that both the hospitalisation rate and positvity rate are stabilising and that this indicated that the city was at the peak of the current wave.

Jain added that more than 85 percent of hospital beds in Delhi are lying vacant, and the remaining are occupied by patients who are above 60 years of age along with comorbidities. Many patients weren't even aware of being Covid positive until they came for their routine check-up and got tested for the deadly pathogen, he said, adding that in the previous waves, many would come to hospitals just due to Covid.

"Only 2209 of the existing total 14,621 reserved beds for Corona are occupied, with the remaining 12,412 beds remaining empty. This means that 85 per cent of the beds are available, and if the situation arises, the Delhi government is ready to notch it up even higher," Jain said.

The Health Minister assured that there is no need to panic as the positivity rate and hospitalisations have remained stable which clearly stipulates that Delhi is in the middle of the third wave. However, he urged the masses not to drop their guard or show any kind of laxity in following Covid appropriate behaviour just because the Omicron variant is reportedly a mild one.

Delhi reported 23 deaths due to Covid on Tuesday and 17 fatalities each on Sunday and Monday. It saw 54 fatalities in the last five months — nine in December, seven in November, four in October, five in September and 29 in August.

In July, Covid had claimed 76 lives in the national capital.