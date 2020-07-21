40 booked for partying at Paschim Vihar club

new delhi: As the city starts unlocking amid dipping fresh cases and authorities continue to warn against complacency, the Delhi Police on Monday booked 40 people for violating lockdown orders at a club in Paschim Vihar in Outer Delhi. Police said that these people were partying in a bar named Crossroads Cafe". DCP (Outer) A Koan confirmed the action and said they are investigating the case.



"We have booked 40 lockdown violators and one owner of the bar and recovered whiskey, beer and hookahs. We have arrested one Tanway Singhal, who is the owner of the bar," police said. Crossroads Cafe is a popular lounge chain with multiple outlets across the city.

Police said that on July 19, when a team from Paschim Vihar police station (East) reached in front of Crossroads Café during patrolling, they heard a lot of noise from the cafe so they checked it. "The owner Tanway Singhal was offering whiskey, beer and hookahs to the 40 persons (15 girls and 25 boys) who were inside the said cafe," the official

said.

As per the police, the team seized all wine, beer and hookahs from the spot. An FIR was registered and the owner of the cafe has been arrested with police adding that the accused did not have a license for serving liquor. The official added that all 40 people have come, in small groups, from different areas of Delhi.

"We are investigating whether any message was sent in social media regarding any party being organised in a cafe. 40 were arrested and then they were released on bail," the official said. Inside the bar, music was on, some were drinking beer, and smoking hookahs. Precautions like social distancing, wearing masks that should be taken to prevent COVID-19 were not being followed. The team of Paschim Vihar (East) police station led by SHO KB Jha made the arrests.

Days ago, Delhi Police had busted another similar party at a club in Paschim Vihar and arrested 31 people, including seven girls. Cops had also seized liquor and hookahs and the owner of the club and his brother were also arrested in the case.

According to the latest data of Delhi Police,(till July 19),48,419 challans were issued for mask violations, 8,079 challans were issued for social distancing violations.