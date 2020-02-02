4 students go missing as car falls into canal

Ghaziabad: Four students, including two females, travelling in an SUV car went missing after their car fell into Gang Canal near didoli bridge in Muradnagar area of Ghaziabad on late Saturday night.



Cops said that the incident occurred around 11:45 pm when six students were on the way to Delhi from Dehradun in their Mahindra XUV 500 car. As two of them knew how to swim, they managed to come out of canal after the incident but rest four failed to come out, said police.

According to police, Harshit and Anmol, both students of class 12th and are natives of Muzaffarnagar area survived in the incident. Among those who are yet to be traced are Nishant Chaudhary, Himanshu Chaudhary, Kanica (22) and Srishti (21).

Following the incident, Ghaziabad police along with NDRF teams started the rescue operation in look for the missing youths.

"The rescue operation continued till Sunday evening but there was no trace of those who are missing. We believe that the bodies will be found by Tuesday or Wednesday after they will come out floating over the river," said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, Superintendent of Police (rural), Ghaziabad.

The officer also confirmed that police have recovered liquor bottles from the car and believe that the driver was drunk at the time of incident.