4 Spl CPs transferred in Delhi Police along with 2 Addl DCPs

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal issued orders to reshuffle the police lineup of the Capital on Thursday. L-G transferred four IPS officers and two Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Island Police Service (DANIPS) officers to new postings.



Jaspal Singh joined IPS in 1996. He handled field assignments for 12 years in different ranks. The senior police officer is now the managing director of Delhi Police Housing Corporation. He was earlier the Special CP of the New Delhi Range.

Alok Kumar, another 1996 batch IPS has been transferred to Provisioning and Finance Division as Special CP. He is currently serving as Special CP- Crime. Earlier he was the Joint CP/Eastern Range.

Manish Kumar Agarwal (IPS:1996: UT) posted as Special CP/ Protective Security Division. Presently, he is Special CP/Traffic HQ. Earlier, the senior police officer had been the Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic and Joint CP Northern Range.

Shalini Singh joined IPS in 1996 and posted as Special CP/ Welfare (Under Human Resource Division). She is currently serving as Special CP/HQ. Sukhraj Katewa, DANIPS officer of the 2008 batch, who is currently posted as Additional DCP/Security, has been transferred to the Dwarka District as Additional DCP-II. Satish Kumar, DANIPS officer of the 2010 batch, currently posted as Additional DCP-II, Dwarka District is now DCP/HQ1 (Welfare).

On Wednesday, the Competent Authority approved the transfer of Mukesh Kumar Meena, a senior IPS officer of the 1989 batch to Delhi, who is the current DGP of Goa and I D Shukla (AGMUT:1995) as his successor to the post. He served in Goa Police till 2001-2002 before being transferred to serve states and union territories under AGMUT.