4 sharpshooters of Gogi gang arrested

New Delhi: Four sharpshooters of the Gogi gang, who had allegedly come to the national capital to kill the leader of their rival gang Tillu Tajpuriya, were arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell, officials said on Sunday.



A team of South-Western range, led by DCP Sanjeev Yadav through manual and technical surveillance, arrested sharpshooters — Anuj aka Mohit, Harsh aka Mithun, Sagar Rana aka Kala and Sumit aka Kalu from Gogi, Lawrence Bishnoi and Ashok Pradhan gang. Police said the arrestees are involved in almost 15 cases of murder and over 30 cases of attempts to murder, robbery, carjacking, extortion etc. in Delhi and NCR, Haryana, Punjab and UP.

Meanwhile, Sanjeev Yadav, DCP Special Cell, South-Western range mentioned: "The long-standing rivalry of Jitender Gogi and Tillu Tajpuria claimed dozens of lives over the decade, to attain supremacy over their rivals. These two gangs have associated and formed alliances with other inter-state gangsters and they help each other by providing logistics, shelter etc. and to eliminate their rivals for area dominance."

The senior police official also confirmed that they had further directions to kill other active gang members of Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali gang- Monu Bajitpuriya, Vishal Maan and Naresh Tajpuriya, who were on their hit list.

The Special Cell registered a case under section 186/353/307/34 of IPC and 25/27 Arms Act on Saturday and further investigation is underway, Yadav confirmed.

Police further seized nine sophisticated semi-automatic pistols (Make: Zigana, Tauras and Star), one spare magazine, 123 live cartridges and one Baleno car and one I-10 car.

Moreover, all of them were produced before the concerned court and the police got 10 days of custody remand. Concerned police stations have been informed regarding their arrests and further investigation is in progress, Special Cell officials confirmed.