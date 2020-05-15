4 RML canteen staff, 22 AIIMS security guards test positive

New Delhi: Four canteen workers at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) were tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to officials. The workers were appointed at RML Hospital's Doctor Hostel Mess.



Contact tracing has been initiated to find out who all had come in contact with them in the last few days.

Meanwhile, at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), 22 security guards were tested positive in a single day, according to official sources in the hospital. This led to a mass tracing after which about 100 guards were quarantined.

The hospital has 1,000 security guards at the Delhi branch alone. The security guards are hired under a contractor — Security and Intelligence Services (SIS services). Respond by SIS on adequate security measures and quarantine facilities is still pending.

A senior doctor from the hospital raised the issue of many healthcare workers testing positive, adding that there was no proper testing for them. "Not a single employee is being tested, while they are being sent to home quarantine."

According to the senior doctor, they are being sent to home quarantine, but are called for duty, within seven days or less. The correspondent tried to reach AIIMS director and officials, but got no response.

Meanwhile, another healthcare workers at non-covid ward has been tested positive at Safdarjung Hospital. A resident doctor at assigned shift at the same ward said that contact tracing is on. Meanwhile, another doctor at AIIMS said that, "the PPEs from China failed to do anything".

According to data procured, more than 500 healthcare workers at the moment have been tested positive.