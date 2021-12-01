4 of gang held for supplying weapons in bullet-proof SUV

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested four criminals belonging to the infamous 'Chhenu' gang from the Seelampur area of north-east Delhi on Tuesday while they were supplying weapons in a bullet-proof SUV, police said.



The accused have been identified as 50-year old Mumtaj, 28-year-old Irshad, 21-year-old Sameer, and 26-year-old Shahrukh, all are residents of north-east Delhi.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Eastern Range, Sagarpreet Hooda, informed that the main accused Mumtaj is a wanted criminal of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, and he was out on bail in a MCOCA case for almost a year now. Further, he is a dreaded criminal with 23 previous involvements in cases of murder, robbery, and arms act in 2015, the senior police official confirmed.

He said, "No common man can use a bullet-proof car. Even a public figure who has a threat to life has to fulfill the norms of the Ministry of Home Affairs and then only they can modify their vehicle."

Moreover, Mumtaj is the main feeder of arms and ammunition to the budding criminals. He joined the world of crime in 2002 and since then he has been actively committing heinous crimes.

Meanwhile, police have seized 3 semi-automatic pistols, 18 live cartridges along with 1 spare magazine and Rs 6.5 lakh cash. The bulletproof SUV was also been seized. The accused further informed the police that due to life threat from the rival gang members they used the bullet-proof car.