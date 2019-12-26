4 NOCs needed to hold New Year parties in GB Nagar

G B Nagar: In an order issued by Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration that might diminish the mood of those who are planning ways to celebrate this New Year, the administration has decreed that four No Objection Certificates (NOCs) taken from Fire, Police, Electricity and Entertainment are a must to have new year celebrations including those who are organising parties in pubs, restaurants and housing societies.



The administration has also made it clear that apart from the NOCs from all these four department, those who are planning to chirk up with the help of liquor must obtain an occasional bar license for the day/night for which they have to spend Rs 10, 000, said a senior administrative officer.

"Those arranging celebrations at various Hotel, resort, pub, restaurant or in their housing societies will now have to take clearances from four civic departments. The decision is aimed to avoid any type of mishap at the celebration as large number of people are involved in it. Failing to comply with the orders will be treated as illegal and appropriate actions will be taken against the violators" said Brijesh Narayan Singh, District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Officials informed that party organisers can separately take NOC from respective departments while for occasional bar licence, they can apply on the website of state excise department.

"Those who are planning to consume liquor at the party can apply for an occasional bar license online by visiting the website upexciseonline.in and making online fee payment. People must avoid serving liquor bought from another state as this may land them in jail sentence which may extend to a term of five years and fine of ten times the excise loss or Rs 5, 000, which ever is more" said Rakesh Bahadur Singh, District Excise officer, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

