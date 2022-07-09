4 Nepalese nationals among 10 held as cops bust illegal casino

noida: Ten people, including four Nepalese women, have been arrested while playing casino from a flat of a high rise residential society in Greater Noida West, police officials said on Friday. Police is yet to arrest two more accused.



According to police, the arrested accused have been identified as Tarun, Ravi, Shobit Kumar, Shiv Bhagwan, Hritik and Vibhor Sharma, all natives of Ghaziabad and four Nepalese women.

Harish Chander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida), said that the arrest was made from a flat in Saya Zion society in Greater Noida West.

"Acting on a tip-off, police raided the flat and arrested the 10 red-handed while playing casino," Chander said.

"During interrogation, the accused told police that they started casino and gambling around two days before and on Thursday more were expected to come and play. However, police laid a trap and busted the racket," Chander added.

The officer further said that two more men who have been identified as Sudeep Yadav and Sunil Tyagi, who are gang leaders and both hail from Ghaziabad, are absconding at the moment. Police have seized nearly Rs 1 lakh cash, casino table, coins and liquor bottles from the spot.

A senior police officer from Bisrakh police station said that police is investigating the role of Nepalese women in

the gang.

"The matter is being investigated and the arrested accused will be interrogated to find out what actually was happening at the flat. Further actions are part of investigation," the officer said.