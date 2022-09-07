4 more held in fake rly job racket

New Delhi: Four more people were arrested for their alleged involvement in a fake railway job racket that was busted last week, police said on Tuesday.



The fake railway job racket was busted on August 31 with the arrest of five persons who impersonated as Trainee Ticket Examiners (TTE) and allured the prospective job aspirants after negotiating the amount to be paid for the job.

The fresh arrests were made on Monday and in early days of September, and the accused were identified as Sukhdev Singh (42), Sandeep Sidana (43), Deepak (31) and Rahul (22), they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra K Singh said the two accused who were arrested earlier -- Mohd Rizwan and Amandeep Singh — disclosed that Sukhdev and Sidana were the masterminds behind the racket.

According to police, Sukhdev had also contested Delhi assembly elections in 2020 from Seelampur seat on the ticket of a local party and lost.

"Acting on inputs from the accused and based on technical surveillance, raids were conducted at several places across Delhi and NCR and Sukhdev was finally cornered in Samrat hotel, G T Road, Model Town, Ghaziabad, where he was hiding for several days," the DCP said.

A Mercedes car which he purchased with the fraud money was also recovered, he said.

While, Sidana was arrested from near the Bhikaji Cama Place and a BMW purchased with the fraud money was also recovered from his possession, police said.

Later the two more accused — Deepak and Rahul — who used to act as agents on ground were also arrested on September 5, they said.

The DCP said that Sukhdev used to lure the prospective job aspirants after negotiating the amount to be paid for the job. He then referred the details to Sidana and shared the money on a case-to-case basis.

"Several transactions between them have been detected but most of the money flowed in cash. They came into contact with each other in 2020, when Sukhdev used to work as a small-time car dealer in New Seelampur area, he said.

He was also in debt after making some huge investments so he sought help from Sidana and both decided to cheat railway job aspirants, the DCP said.

Sidana suggested Sukhdev to open a job placement agency in his native place in Hoshiyarpur district in Punjab and refer them to him, police said.