4 miscreants arrested following encounter, 3 suffer bullet injuries

noida: Three out of the four armed miscreants arrested by police were shot in the leg during encounter with police from Sector 58 police station area of Noida. The miscreants were wanted in more than five dozen cases of robbery, theft, burglary and other criminal incidents, police said.



According to police, the gunfight took place on the service road of Sector 57 near Sector 58 police station. "When the police signalled the criminals to stop, they opened fire and tried to flee. Police retaliated and three miscreants received bullet injury in their legs," Ashutosh Dwivedi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida said.

The criminals who sustained bullet injury have been identified as Golu, Jagat and Manish, all residents of New Delhi. Another accomplice of the arrested accused had escaped due to extreme darkness during the encounter. However, he has also been arrested and was identified as Raeez.

"There are more than 60 criminal cases registered against the four miscreants. One of these miscreants has more than 45 cases registered against him in Delhi-NCR for committing robbery, theft, murder etc," Dwivedi added.

Police have recovered three 315 bore pistols, live cartridges and kiosks each and one motorcycle without a number plate, one auto-rickshaw without number plate, one illegal knife and seven mobile phones from the possession of the arrested accused.