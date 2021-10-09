4 minor girls who fled from children's home in city now rescued from Assam

New Delhi: A team of Delhi Police recovered four minor girls from Assam's Nagaon, police informed on Friday. A missing complaint was registered first by a lady warden of a children's home of Kamla Nagar area on September 22, and police registered a separate case under section 363 of IPC at Roop Nagar Police Station, DCP North District Sagar Singh Kalsi informed.



The girls are of 13 years, 14 years and 16 years respectively. As per the city police, the girls managed to flee from the children's home on the intervening night of September 21 and 22. Based on the official complaint, a team was formed by the Delhi Police for investigation. Days after the investigation, cops came to know that the missing girls have gone to Nagaon, Assam by train. Immediately, the child helpline of Nagaon, Assam was contacted and the entire information was shared with the concerned authorities. Consequently, all four girls were safely recovered and were kept in children's home, Nagaon, Assam, police said.

During the enquiry, police learnt that one of the girls was a resident of Nagaon and others were residents of Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi respectively. The girl whose residence was in Delhi was handed over to the children home by her mother due to their ill-financial conditions, while the other three girls were also handed over by police or the public.