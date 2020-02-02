4 members of Mewat-based gang held

New Delhi: Four members of a Mewat-based gang allegedly possessing illegal arms were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police after a brief exchange of fire, officials said on Sunday.

Amin (33), Warish (20), Mustkeen (25), all residents of Haryana and Subba (25), a resident of Rajasthan, were held near Sector-7 of Pushp Vihar on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, they said.

"We received information about the movement of Amin along with his associates in Delhi-NCR in their tempo to commit a robbery at Pushp Vihar. A team was deployed to track their movements," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said.

Sensing police presence, the driver of the tempo increased the speed of his vehicle but it hit the gate of a residential colony in Pushp Vihar following which Amin and his associates came out and fired at the police team, he said.

In retaliation, the policemen also opened fire in which Amin sustained bullet injuries on his legs, he said.