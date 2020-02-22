4 members of gang arrested for cheating senior citizens

New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested four members of the notorious 'Irani Gang' who would impersonate police personnel and rob senior citizens on a false pretext from Okhla Mandi, officials said on Saturday. They told police that two of the gang members would pose as police officials and ask their targets to take off their jewellery for checking. They would then wrap the jewellery in a paper but return fake items packed in a similar paper to the victims, DCP (Crime) Ram Gopal Naik said.

In the meanwhile, the other two gang members, pretending to be passersby, would also hand over their belongings to remove any doubt in the minds of the victims, Naik said. On Friday, police arrested the robbers from Okhla Mandi following a tip. About 220 gram of gold ornaments, a car and a bike were seized from them. Sadiq Kambar Jafari (25) is a resident of Bhiwandi in Maharashtra, but the other three Kasim Beg (30), Khaibar Ali (23), Salim Ali (35) are residents of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, police said.