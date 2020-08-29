4 killed in separate road accidents

Noida/ghaziabad: Four persons, including two students, were killed in three separate road accidents reported from different parts of Noida and Ghaziabad on late Friday night.



In first incident, two young students in their early twenties died after their high end sports bike collided with the divider in Beta-II police station area of Greater Noida on Friday night.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Pulkit Kumar Singh, a native of district Sivan in Bihar and Vishwajeet from Jarkhand. Cops said that both were students at a private college in Greater Noida and stayed at paying guest accommodation.

The incident took place around 10:30 pm when both the victims were travelling on their Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle near Parshvnath Panorama society in Swarn nagri area. "It seems that the motorcycle was being driven at a very high speed and the driver lost control over the vehicle and it collided with the divider. The victims were rushed to nearby private hospitals where doctors declared them dead on arrival," said a senior police officer. . Another incident was reported from phase-III police station area of Noida where a 26-year-old man, identified as Rahul was killed after a truck hit his motorcycle near village Parthla on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

In third incident, a 52-year-old man was dragged to around a hundred meters by a speeding car in Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad. The deceased identified as Vinay Kumar, a resident of Gaur Green City society has gone for evening walk around 8 pm on Friday when a speeding car hit him and he died on the spot.