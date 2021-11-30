4 juveniles held for motor vehicle theft

New Delhi: In the wake of rising cases of motor vehicle theft, the Delhi police apprehended four juveniles during a random checking in the Najafgarh area of Dwarka district, police informed on Monday.



With the apprehension of these four CCLs, two cases of motor vehicle theft have been worked out, the DCP Dwarka Shankar Choudhary said.

According to the police, during a random picket checking near the Udaseen Ashram of Najafgarh, they stopped two scooties on suspicion. Later, when they checked the documents, both the scooties were found stolen from Palam and Dwarka North area.

All the four CCLs were apprehended and a Kalandra under Section 41.1 D CrPC has been prepared against them, the senior police official added.