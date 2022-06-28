4, including main accomplice of Chinese national Xue Fei, arrested
noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar police has arrested four people, including the main accomplice of Chinese national, who was arrested from India-Nepal border on June 11. According to police, the four arrested accused have been identified as Ravi Natwarlal Thakkar(main business partner of Chinese national Xue Fei), Pushpendra, Pradeep and Allen.
On June 13, the police had arrested a Chiense national Xue Fei (36), a native of Xinji, Hebei and Petekhrinuo (22), a native of Kohima in Nagaland, India from a Gurugram hotel.
The two were nabbed after a tip-off from the Sashastra Seema Bal, who had arrested two Chinese nationals on the India-Nepal border on June 11. Fei's Indian visa had expired in 2020 and he had been staying in India since then. "While tracing the movement of Fei and going through his call details, it was found that he used to often visit Gharbara village under Ecotech-1 police station jurisdiction. A team visited the place and found a luxury bar being run since the last one year," Deputy Commissioner of Police Meenakshi Katyayan said.
She further mentioned suspicious activities such as hawala, money laundering, honey trapping came to fore. "Late on Sunday night, we managed to nab four people involved in the case. Ravi is the main business associate of Fei, while, Pushpendra supplied security for the club and Allen was the manager of the club and Pradeep was the care-taker," A senior officer said. An enquiry is being conducted by Additional DCP of Greater Noida.
