4 held with 21 kg heroin worth Rs 130 cr

New Delhi: In a major operation, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Delhi Police has busted an International Drug trafficking



Syndicate running from Golden Crescent (Death Crescent) Region operated from Afghanistan, the officials informed

on Friday.

Police have arrested 4 accused persons including an Afghan national during the operation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) ANTF, KPS Malhotra confirmed. The investigators have recovered 21.400 kg of fine quality heroin worth Rs 130 crore in the International market. The accused persons have been identified as Parvej Alam aka Javed aka Doctor (51), Naseem Barkazy (30), Shami Kumar (32) and Rajat Gupta (30).

Naseem Barkazy is an Afghan national and is the main point of receiving the liquid opium from Afghanistan and further handing over the same to Parvez Alam, Malhotra mentioned. Naseem Barkazy was arrested near Karkardooma court on secret information with 3 kg of fine quality heroin.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that his associate Parvej Alam aka doctor helps him in manufacturing and mixing heroin and at present, a large amount of Heroin is lying with Parvez aka Doctor. Immediately, in furtherance of the disclosure, a team was dispatched to the hideout of Parvez and a raid was conducted in the area of Bhajanpura of Northeast Delhi. During the house search, a total quantity of 7.4 kg of Contraband Heroin and Rs 1.25 lakh cash were recovered from his possession, said, KPS Malhotra.

It was also revealed that their nexus is spread across India and had deep roots in Punjab. One of their associates namely Shami Kumar aka Shami a resident of Amritsar had recently received a consignment of heroin for further distribution in Punjab. Later, a raid was conducted in the area of Mahavir Nagar, Dabri, Delhi and during the search, recovery of a total of 11 Kg of heroin and precursor (mixing chemicals) and cash Rs 22 lakh was affected from his possession.

Another case under appropriate sections of law was registered, Malhotra said. Accused Shami Kumar further disclosed that he is acting on behalf of Pankaj and all the finances are being managed by Rajat Gupta. After extensive raids, alleged Rajat Gupta was apprehended. From the possession of accused Rajat Gupta, 6 mobile phones and many incriminating documents related to the finance of the illegal trade being conducted by Pankaj have been recovered.

All the accused persons were confronted with each other. Through interrogation, it has been revealed that they all are members of an international drug trafficking syndicate and the major source of supply is from Afghanistan, where opium is cultivated in abundance. They used to communicate with each other through WhatsApp and other VOIP applications.