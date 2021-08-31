4 held for stealing, selling Reliance Jio mobile tower parts

New Delhi: Acting on the complaint of Reliance Jio, the Delhi Police has arrested four people who were stealing components from the telecom towers installed in Delhi-NCR. According to police, the gang was involved in 77 theft cases of electronic equipment in Delhi-NCR.



Police said they have arrested three people who were contractual employees of the company and a purchaser of theft items.

"Punit, Sonu Khan, Salman were employees and were involved in operations of mobile towers whereas Mumtiyaz used to buy stolen items from the trio," the official said.

Police said the incident came to light when they received complaints of electronic equipment theft from Reliance Jio.

During the investigation, they nabbed Mumtiyaz from North East Delhi. "On his instance, other accused were arrested," the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Monika Bhardwaj said the trio used to visit JIO towers in Delhi-NCR for day-to-day operations and steal devices, cards, other accessories from different sites.

Later they sell it to the Mumtiyaz at a very low price.

Further probe revealed that the accused were having complete knowledge of devices, components of mobile towers.

They were targeting those towers which were installed on isolated places or highways and then steal the devices, components like OLT, CDU cards, chassis from those mobile towers and then sell them to scrap dealers like Mumtiyaz for Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000. Police have made recoveries in 20 cases and further investigation was going on.